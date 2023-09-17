UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Driver of truck crashes into vehicle, Waterbury church

Truck crash into St. John's under investigation
Truck crash into St. John's under investigation(Anonymous)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials from Waterbury fire say a truck crashed into a vehicle and into a church Sunday morning.

The fire department was called to St. Johns Episcopal Church around 3:43 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

When the fire department arrived, they found a truck crashed into a church and said they needed to extricate the driver.

They also determined the truck was involved in a previous crash with another vehicle. The fire department says the driver refused treatment and that the truck “bounced off” the vehicle.

Life-saving measures were performed on the truck driver before he was transported to St. Mary’s hospital. The fire department says his current condition is not yet known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. We reached out to the police department for an update on the investigation but have not heard back.

It appears the crash did not impact church services.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Celebration of Life for Det. Bobby Garten began at 10 a.m. at the XL Center in Hartford.
Colleagues, family gather for fallen Hartford detective’s ‘Celebration of Life’
Technical Discussion: A Spectacular Sunday, Rain Returns Tomorrow
Technical Discussion: A Spectacular Sunday, Rain Returns Tomorrow
An Orange police officer fired off a gun during a violent encounter with a suspect. No one was...
Orange officer fires off gun during violent encounter with suspect
WFSB File
3 people shot in Hartford early this morning
Waves crash on Egg Rock off the coast of Acadia National Park during severe weather Saturday,...
Thousands without power and 1 dead after Atlantic storm Lee pummels New England, Maritime Canada

Latest News

The Berlin Fair. (file)
Verizon service outages reported at Berlin Fairgrounds
I-91 north in Rocky Hill shut down following tractor trailer crash
I-91 north in Rocky Hill shut down following tractor trailer crash
Technical Discussion: A Spectacular Sunday, Rain Returns Tomorrow
Technical Discussion: A Spectacular Sunday, Rain Returns Tomorrow
Fire truck (FILE)
Smell of garbage reported after trash plant fire in Wallingford