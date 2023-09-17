Driver of truck crashes into vehicle, Waterbury church

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials from Waterbury fire say a truck crashed into a vehicle and into a church Sunday morning.

The fire department was called to St. Johns Episcopal Church around 3:43 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

When the fire department arrived, they found a truck crashed into a church and said they needed to extricate the driver.

They also determined the truck was involved in a previous crash with another vehicle. The fire department says the driver refused treatment and that the truck “bounced off” the vehicle.

Life-saving measures were performed on the truck driver before he was transported to St. Mary’s hospital. The fire department says his current condition is not yet known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. We reached out to the police department for an update on the investigation but have not heard back.

It appears the crash did not impact church services.

