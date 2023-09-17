UConn Sports
Firefighters battle blaze at detached garage in Ellington

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Local fire departments are responding to a 3rd alarm fire in Ellington on Sunday.

Tolland County Dispatch said the fire began in a detached garage at a home on Florence Ave.

There is no word on injuries or if the fire damaged any surrounding structures.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

