Firefighters battle blaze at detached garage in Ellington

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Local fire departments are responding to a 3rd alarm fire in Ellington on Sunday.

Tolland County Dispatch said the fire began in a detached garage at a home on Florence Ave.

There is no word on injuries or if the fire damaged any surrounding structures.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.