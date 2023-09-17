Firefighters battle blaze at detached garage in Ellington
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Local fire departments are responding to a 3rd alarm fire in Ellington on Sunday.
Tolland County Dispatch said the fire began in a detached garage at a home on Florence Ave.
There is no word on injuries or if the fire damaged any surrounding structures.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
