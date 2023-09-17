UConn Sports
I-91 north shut down following tractor trailer crash

I-91 north in Rocky Hill shut down following crash involving tractor trailer
I-91 north in Rocky Hill shut down following crash involving tractor trailer(Rocky Hill Fire Dept.)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) – A part of I-91 in Rocky Hill is closed following a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer.

The Rocky Hill fire department responded to the crash around 5:20 a.m.

The accident happened on I-91 north near Exit 24 in Rocky Hill.

State police say the tractor trailer was completely on its side when the vehicle hit it.

One person was hospitalized following the crash, the Rocky Hill Fire Department said.

Rocky Hill Fire, EMS, and state police all responded.

The highway will remain closed until the tractor trailer is moved off the highway.

Officials say drivers should avoid the area during the closure.

“Vehicles traveling northbound on I-91 can detour around the accident via Exit 24 off the highway and then enter the highway via the Exit 24 North on-ramp,” said Deputy Chief Brian Stevens from the Rocky Hill fire department.

