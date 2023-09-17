UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says

The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard battle" with cancer.(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi police chief died late Saturday night after a battle with cancer, according to officials.

According to a Facebook post made by the Flowood Police Department, Police Chief Ricky McMillian passed away after a “hard battle” against Stage 4 cancer.

McMillian was a husband and father of two.

WLBT reports McMillian began his fight against cancer earlier this year.

“We know he is with our Lord and Savior and our prayers are with his family,” the post from the police department reads.

McMillian was named the chief of police in August 2018.

It is unknown at this time who will step in as police chief of Flowood.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Celebration of Life for Det. Bobby Garten began at 10 a.m. at the XL Center in Hartford.
Colleagues, family gather for fallen Hartford detective’s ‘Celebration of Life’
Technical Discussion: A Spectacular Sunday, Rain Returns Tomorrow
Technical Discussion: A Spectacular Sunday, Rain Returns Tomorrow
Fire truck (FILE)
Smell of garbage reported after trash plant fire in Wallingford
I-91 north in Rocky Hill shut down following crash involving tractor trailer
I-91 north in Rocky Hill shut down following tractor trailer crash
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list

Latest News

Technical Discussion: A Spectacular Sunday, Rain Returns Tomorrow
Technical Discussion: A Damp Start To The Work Week
The UConn Huskies.
UConn football too take on Duke football after loss to FUI
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant
FILE - Exterior view of the grain storage terminal during visit of United Nations Secretary...
First two cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia’s exit from grain deal