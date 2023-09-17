Smell of garbage reported after trash plant fire in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Residents in Meriden, Wallingford, and Berlin reported seeing smoky skies and smelling garbage Sunday morning.

The smoke and smell were the result of a large fire that happened at a trash facility in Wallingford.

Wallingford police say the fire happened at a building on the Country Disposal Services property on 530 South Cherry Street.

The fire began around 1:00 a.m. and has since been extinguished, but the smell of trash and smoke may linger throughout the morning.

