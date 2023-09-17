Smell of garbage reported after trash plant fire in Wallingford
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Residents in Meriden, Wallingford, and Berlin reported seeing smoky skies and smelling garbage Sunday morning.
The smoke and smell were the result of a large fire that happened at a trash facility in Wallingford.
Wallingford police say the fire happened at a building on the Country Disposal Services property on 530 South Cherry Street.
The fire began around 1:00 a.m. and has since been extinguished, but the smell of trash and smoke may linger throughout the morning.
