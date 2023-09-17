UConn football too take on Duke football after loss to FUI

(WFSB) - When you watch a football game from the sidelines like I do when I’m carrying a camera shooting highlights for our newscasts and website, you see the game differently than when you watch the game on tv or from up in the stands.

You see the action closer, hear the tackles and blocks, feel the energy when it comes and when it goes.

What I saw Saturday in UConn’s lose to FIU was a UConn football team deflated by a brutal first half performance on both sides of the ball, and then inspired by a second half rally that had the home crowd glad they stayed until the last play.

What I saw was a UConn offense that took too long to get things moving, as head coach Jim Mora said after the game, “We’ve scored six touchdowns and kicked two field goals in three games. You can’t win games like that”.

The Huskies came back from a 24-3 halftime deficit thanks to a defense that responded to Mora’s halftime motivation, and kept FIU off the board in the second half.

The offense, led by new quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson, scored two second half touchdowns and drove down inside the 15 before UConn’s last gasp pass on 4th down came up two yards short.

The second half comeback did not impress Mora, who for the first time in his career is 0 and 3.

And next week, the 3 and 0 Duke Blue Devils come to the Rent.

They have an impressive win over Clemson and a top 25 national ranking.

It’s hard to imagine how much improvement this UConn team has to make in a few short practices to be able to compete against such an accomplished team.

One thing I do know, Duke football isn’t so used to this kind of national recognition so they’ll be coming in here Saturday with “blowout " intentions.

A 0-four start will most certainly have Husky nation anxious to jump over to the basketball band wagon which starts rolling next month.

