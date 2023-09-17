Verizon service outages reported at Berlin Fairgrounds

BERLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Berlin Police Department put out a notice on social media warning fairgoers that intermittent outages with Verizon could impact service on the grounds.

They recommend planning ahead if you’re dropping off or meeting people at the fair because they may be unreachable by phone.

Sunday is the last day of the fair.

