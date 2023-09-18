UConn Sports
Best states for teachers: Where CT ranks

WalletHub reveal its list of 2023 Best & Worst States for Teachers.(WalletHub)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranked towards the better end of a list that compared which states were the best for teachers.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its report of “2023′s Best & Worst States for Teachers.”

Connecticut ranked 11th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

WalletHub said teachers are more fairly compensated and better protected in some states than others. Its researchers looked at 24 key indicators of teacher friendliness, which included teachers’ income growth potential, pupil-teacher ratio, and public school spending per student.

Connecticut’s opportunity and competition rank was 27th, but its academic and work environment was 6th. Both indicators contributed to its overall rank.

Source: WalletHub

The three best states were Virginia, New York, and Utah.

The worst were Hawaii, the District of Columbia, and New Hampshire.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

