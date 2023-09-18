UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bristol police seek man who stole vintage gas pump

Bristol police released a surveillance photo of a man they said stole an antique fuel pump from...
Bristol police released a surveillance photo of a man they said stole an antique fuel pump from a property on Redstone Hill Road on Sept. 16.(Brian Hileman | Bristol police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol said they’re looking for a man who snatched an antique fuel pump from a property in the city.

They said the theft happened at 393 Redstone Hill Rd. in Bristol on Saturday around 1:10 p.m.

The old fuel pump was described as a globe with a “GULF” logo on it.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

The man seen in the image drove a white Subaru Forester, which police said can be seen in the background of the photo.

Anyone able to identify the suspect was asked to contact Bristol police at 860-584-3011 extension 3241.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mom, has been charged with the murder of her three children....
CT native indicted on murder charges of three children
Truck crash into St. John's under investigation
Pickup truck driver dies after crashing into SUV, Waterbury church
I-91 north in Rocky Hill shut down following crash involving tractor trailer
I-91 north in Rocky Hill shut down following tractor trailer crash
Monday afternoon rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Rain today, heavy at times. The rest of the work-week looks great
Fire truck (FILE)
Smell of garbage reported after trash plant fire in Wallingford

Latest News

Lindsay Clancy
CT native indicted on murder charges of three children
Lindsay Clancy
VIDEO: CT native indicted on murder charges of three children
Here are the Friday Night Football Game of the Week nominees for the week of 9/17. Vote:...
Where should Channel 3 go for the Game of the Week?
Monday afternoon rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Rain today, heavy at times. The rest of the work-week looks great