Bristol police seek man who stole vintage gas pump
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol said they’re looking for a man who snatched an antique fuel pump from a property in the city.
They said the theft happened at 393 Redstone Hill Rd. in Bristol on Saturday around 1:10 p.m.
The old fuel pump was described as a globe with a “GULF” logo on it.
Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.
The man seen in the image drove a white Subaru Forester, which police said can be seen in the background of the photo.
Anyone able to identify the suspect was asked to contact Bristol police at 860-584-3011 extension 3241.
