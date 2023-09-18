Bristol police seek man who stole vintage gas pump

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol said they’re looking for a man who snatched an antique fuel pump from a property in the city.

They said the theft happened at 393 Redstone Hill Rd. in Bristol on Saturday around 1:10 p.m.

The old fuel pump was described as a globe with a “GULF” logo on it.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

The man seen in the image drove a white Subaru Forester, which police said can be seen in the background of the photo.

Anyone able to identify the suspect was asked to contact Bristol police at 860-584-3011 extension 3241.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.