CT resident among prisoners released by Iran

Morad Tahbaz of Connecticut was one of five prisoners freed by Iran as part of an exchange with...
Morad Tahbaz of Connecticut was one of five prisoners freed by Iran as part of an exchange with the U.S., Sen. Richard Blumenthal's office confirmed.(Family photo / CNN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut man was among a group of five prisoners who were released by Iran as part of a swap with the U.S.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said that Morad Tahbaz was wrongfully detained in Iran for more than 5 years.

“I am relieved that Morad Tahbaz is now free after many long years of unspeakably cruel, inexcusable imprisonment. Morad’s release is a testament to the courage and strength of his family and supporters, who never surrendered fighting for his freedom,” Blumenthal said. “I share their relief that his serious medical condition may now be treated, and his well-deserved liberty and rights have been restored.”

U.S. officials confirmed that Tahbaz, and the four other prisoners, flew out of Tehran on Monday.

Flight-tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed a Qatar Airways flight take off from Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport, which had been used for exchanges in the past. Iranian state media soon after said the flight had left Tehran.

Officials said that the exchange was supposed to take place after nearly $6 billion in once-frozen Iranian assets reached Qatar. That was a key element of the deal.

