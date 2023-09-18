Fair Weather Growers Fall Festival returns, but in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - As temperatures drop, fall festivities may be top of mind.

Summer may not officially be over, but it felt like it was at Fair Weather Growers Fall Festival in Cromwell.

Fair Weather Growers, based in Rocky Hill, kicked off its fall festival and corn maze.

For those familiar with Fair Weather Growers Market, the fall festival was at a different location on 10 County Line Dr. in Cromwell.

Over the weekend, children and adults enjoyed the multitude of fall activities available, which included pumpkin picking, a corn maze, and fairground rides.

“[The kids] peddled go-karts. They kind of kicked my butt,” said Aaron Athey of Norwich. “I made one lap and that was enough.”

No matter the age, there was something at the fall festival for everyone.

“Oh yeah, the cider donuts. You gotta get the cider donuts,” said Tony Soulor of Lebanon.

The fall festival and corn maze will stay open until Oct. 29. It runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

