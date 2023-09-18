UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

First painting from Bob Ross show ‘The Joy of Painting’ listed for $10 million

The owner of an art gallery selling the first painting broadcast on Bob Ross' show said it is the rookie card of the artist. (SOURCE: KARE)
By KARE staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) – A painting from the very first episode of Bob Ross’ “The Joy of Painting” has been listed for nearly $10 million.

Minnesota-based gallery Modern Artifact is selling the original oil painting titled “A Walk in the Woods.”

The painting bears Ross’ signature in the bottom left corner.

The artist painted it live on air in January 1983.

Ryan Nelson, the owner of Modern Artifact, said the painting has made a huge cultural impact.

“This painting right here is the most important painting, you could call it the rookie card of Bob Ross,” he said. “This is the painting painted on Season One, Episode One.”

The current owner said he bought it earlier this year from a PBS volunteer who was there during the filming.

The volunteer said she bought it at the station fundraising auction just months after it was painted.

After the first episode premiered, the show went on for another 400 plus episodes and into the cultural zeitgeist.

The owner said that even though he listed it for sale, he’s in no rush to part with it.

He said he would like to share it with a museum or traveling exhibit.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Clancy
CT native indicted on murder charges of three children
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Westport carjacking - Westport police - WFSB
Westport resident followed home, has Aston Martin carjacked
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Sept. 18. Here's the 7 p.m. weather.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for a renewed flood risk this evening
Truck crash into St. John's under investigation
Pickup truck driver dies after crashing into SUV, Waterbury church

Latest News

The man was reportedly coaxing the women into performing sexual acts.
Man exposes himself to women at Enfield Square
Christine Medley, 47, and Clive Samuels, 46, were arrested for Breach of Peace, Carrying a...
Neighbor’s dispute over car blocking a driveway, machete and broom involved
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Sept. 18. Here's the 7 p.m. weather.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for a renewed flood risk this evening
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on...
Ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark acted within scope of official duties in Georgia case, his lawyer says
United Auto Workers members march through downtown Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is...
Carmakers and the United Auto Workers are talking. No signs of a breakthrough to end the strike