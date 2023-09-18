Holiday shopping in full swing at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - It may be September, but holiday shopping is in full swing at The Big E in West Springfield, MA.

Ornaments, planters, custom woodwork, and jewelry were on display inside the buildings on the Eastern Exposition fairgrounds.

Handmade items were sold all over the grounds, including in the Carriage Barn across from the firehouse.

Vendors came from all over the country to West Springfield to share their passions. They said they were grateful to those who came to shop small.

“I create a wide variety of functions art. Everything from tissue sleeve and table lamps and jigsaw puzzles and hangable art, so it’s all over the board and I do a lot of custom work as well,” explained Marcus Schafer, founder of SWORKS.

The Big E runs until Oct. 1.

