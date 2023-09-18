Man accused of striking two police cruisers in attempt to flee

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges after police in Bridgeport said he struck two cruisers in an attempt to drive away from them.

Gregory Thompson, 21, of Bridgeport, was charged with resisting arrest, evading responsibility, property damage, second-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

Gregory Thompson is accused of hitting two Bridgeport police cruisers as he tried to flee from officers on Sept. 17. (Bridgeport police)

Police said they were called to the 700 block of Shelton Street on Sunday just after 1 p.m. for what they described as a “breach of peace” complaint from 911 callers.

Officers who responded were pointed toward a Silver Altima by witnesses.

They said they asked the driver of the Altima to get out of the car.

However, they said he drove off and hit two cruisers in the process.

Police were later able to pull the driver over on River Street.

A search of the car revealed drugs and money that were detained for evidence.

Thompson’s bond was set at $30,000.

