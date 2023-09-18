UConn Sports
Neighbor’s dispute over car blocking a driveway, machete and broom involved

Christine Medley, 47, and Clive Samuels, 46, were arrested for Breach of Peace, Carrying a...
Christine Medley, 47, and Clive Samuels, 46, were arrested for Breach of Peace, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, etc.(Bridgeport police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a neighbor dispute in the 200th block of Willow Street on Sunday night.

On-scene witness reports indicated their was dispute between neighbors regarding a vehicle blocking a driveway.

At first, there was a verbal altercation between a man later identified as Clive Samuels, 46, of Stratford, and a woman identified as Christine Medley, 47, of New Haven.

It was reported that during the dispute Mr. Samuels grabbed wat was reported to be a machete and began waving it.

Ms. Medley had a broom and struck Samuels during the dispute while in the middle of the street.

After parties were separated, it was observed that Ms. Medley grabbed what was described also as a machete of her own from a vehicle on-site.

Medley was charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Breach of Peace in the 2nd degree. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Samuels was charged with Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, Breach of Peace 2nd degree, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Assaults 1st degree. His bond was set at $15,000.

