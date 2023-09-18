Neighbor’s dispute over car blocking a driveway, machete and broom involved

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a neighbor dispute in the 200th block of Willow Street on Sunday night.

On-scene witness reports indicated their was dispute between neighbors regarding a vehicle blocking a driveway.

At first, there was a verbal altercation between a man later identified as Clive Samuels, 46, of Stratford, and a woman identified as Christine Medley, 47, of New Haven.

It was reported that during the dispute Mr. Samuels grabbed wat was reported to be a machete and began waving it.

Ms. Medley had a broom and struck Samuels during the dispute while in the middle of the street.

After parties were separated, it was observed that Ms. Medley grabbed what was described also as a machete of her own from a vehicle on-site.

Medley was charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Breach of Peace in the 2nd degree. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Samuels was charged with Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, Breach of Peace 2nd degree, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Assaults 1st degree. His bond was set at $15,000.

