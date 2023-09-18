Police investigate primary election misconduct, woman stuffed ballot boxes

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - With allegations of absentee ballot fraud in Bridgeport, a video showing a woman stuffing envelopes into the ballot box raised more questions.

The challenger, John Gomes, claims this election was stolen. The Secretary of the State held a press conference addressing the allegations of absentee ballot fraud.

The video posted to John Gomes’s Campaign fakebook page shows a woman whom he claims to be a supporter of Mayor Joe Ganim, and a city hall employee stuffing envelopes into the absentee ballot drop box outside the government center, several times in the early morning hours of September 5th.

Gomes lost last week’s Democratic primary to Ganim by just 251 votes.

On election night, Gomes had a lead thanks to the in-person voting at the polls, but the absentees, which Ganim won by nearly a 2-1 margin pushed him over the top.

It should be noted, according to the Secretary of the State’s office, only a voter, a designee of a voter who has an illness or a disability or a family member is allowed to mail or put a ballot in a drop box.

“Hopefully the SEEC, along with Governor Lamont, Secretary of the State do what needs to be done in order to bring back the integrity of every vote that goes into the ballot box, because how do we go forward with a November election to secure that every vote counts fairly,” said John Gomes.

The Gomes campaign is now looking for legal action regarding the primary results. That part of the story, coming up tonight at six.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.