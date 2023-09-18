UConn Sports
Residents still trapped, $10,000,000 in damages after Wednesdays storms in Scotland

Storms last Wednesday proved to be too much for some bridges in Scotland.
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SCOTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Storms last Wednesday proved to be too much for some bridges in Scotland.

“We have to park at the school and walk all the way down to the house,” Kimberly Harper said. “It’s a bit of a trek each way.”

Harper lives between two bridges completely washed out on Brook Rd.

“Whenever we have to go anywhere, grocery shopping, just going to work, visiting anyone, it’s crazy,” Harper said.

A portion of Brook Rd. is still closed because of the damage. It’s unsafe to drive on or even walk near. First Selectman Gary Greenberg says 18 people are more or less trapped across six houses between the two bridges.

“We need to get this fixed,” Greenberg said.

Those 18 residents are using a nearby cow pasture to drive across to a nearby functioning road to leave their homes. The other option is to park their cars at nearby Scotland Elementary School and walk up.

“I’m hoping they can put a temporary bridge over this one so we can actually get out and in,” Harper said.

The town is weighing its options to get this fixed. A temporary bridge from the National Guard is an option. Town leaders should find out Monday if it is actually coming.

“It can just kind of be laid over the entire roadway and span the entire problem,” Greenberg said.

In all, three bridges were destroyed Wednesday in Scotland. The two on Brook Rd. and another on Bass Rd. near the Windham town line. Fixing them all will be costly.

“Fully replaced (will take) three years, maybe four years and cost $10 million,” Greenberg said.

The forecasted rain Monday won’t be good for the cow pasture turned road. That could make life even more stressful for people in Harper’s situation.

“It’s a little bit stressful because I’m not sure if I’m going to make it on time to certain places,” Harper said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

