School districts to get grants to help with students’ mental health

Multiple school districts in Connecticut are receiving grants to improve the mental health of students.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - Multiple school districts in Connecticut are receiving grants to improve the mental health of students.

A meeting at Andover Elementary School was planned Monday morning to tackle the challenges of children’s mental health.

It was scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

The funding came from the American Rescue Plan.

It was an $825,000 investment in children’s mental health over the next three years.

The Connecticut Department of Education awarded the grants to dozens of districts.

Monday morning, Rep. Joe Courtney said he will meet with school leaders to discuss the challenges students face, specifically mental health issues.

The grants given will help schools hire more mental health specialists.

These specialists were expected to be a helpful tool within schools to help students manage anxiety and depression.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that in 2021, 42 percent of students across the country felt persistently sad or hopeless.

New funds are available to address the mental health of local students.

