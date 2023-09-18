UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Search for missing Marine Corps jet ongoing in South Carolina after pilot safely ejects

Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected from it on Sunday.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Military officials in Charleston, South Carolina are looking for a missing jet after a pilot safely ejected from it on Sunday.

Joint Base Charleston announced they are looking for a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lighting II jet.

The jet is from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to public affairs specialist Jeremy Huggins.

Huggins says the pilot was safely ejected and taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

The joint base also says they are working with the Marine Corps and the Federal Aviation Administration to find the F-35 that was involved. They say the focus is north of the joint base, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.

Anyone with information that may help locate the F-35 is asked to call the Base Defense Operations Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Celebration of Life for Det. Bobby Garten began at 10 a.m. at the XL Center in Hartford.
Colleagues, family gather for fallen Hartford detective’s ‘Celebration of Life’
Technical Discussion: A Spectacular Sunday, Rain Returns Tomorrow
Technical Discussion: Rain Likely On Monday, Heavy At Times
Truck crash into St. John's under investigation
Pickup truck driver dies after crashing into SUV, Waterbury church
I-91 north in Rocky Hill shut down following crash involving tractor trailer
I-91 north in Rocky Hill shut down following tractor trailer crash
Fire truck (FILE)
Smell of garbage reported after trash plant fire in Wallingford

Latest News

Technical Discussion: A Spectacular Sunday, Rain Returns Tomorrow
Technical Discussion: Rain Likely On Monday, Heavy At Times
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
$250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Westport Police.
Westport resident followed home, has Aston Martin car stolen