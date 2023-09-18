UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend

A Florida teenager is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and wounded her boyfriend. (WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFTS) - A 14-year-old boy from Florida is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and critically wounded her boyfriend.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at a home in Riverview, a neighborhood about 16 miles east of Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described the scene as “one that nightmares are made of.” He says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother, shot her boyfriend five times and attempted to shoot his older brother.

When deputies arrived, Chronister says the teen then held the gun to his own head several times.

“They come into contact with this young male and immediately begin to de-escalate the situation,” the sheriff said.

After 16 minutes of negotiations and the use of a 40-millimeter launcher projectile, a less lethal form of gaining compliance, Chronister says the teen was taken into custody.

“This family’s lives have been changed forever. They lost a mother. This mother’s life is over, and when I tell you that this is one of nightmares, this is heartbreaking,” Chronister said.

The mother’s boyfriend was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition and is sedated. The older brother was not hurt.

There are reports the mother and her boyfriend were arguing before the teen allegedly opened fire.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mom, has been charged with the murder of her three children....
CT native indicted on murder charges of three kids
Truck crash into St. John's under investigation
Pickup truck driver dies after crashing into SUV, Waterbury church
I-91 north in Rocky Hill shut down following crash involving tractor trailer
I-91 north in Rocky Hill shut down following tractor trailer crash
Fire truck (FILE)
Smell of garbage reported after trash plant fire in Wallingford
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Rain today, heavy at times. The rest of the work-week looks great

Latest News

FILE - This photo combination shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew...
Trial of 3 Washington officers charged with murder, manslaughter in death of Black man set to begin
A special Norwich Board of Education meeting was scheduled for Monday night to take up an...
VIDEO: Norwich school board to investigate personnel complaints
A woman with ties to Connecticut has been indicted in the murder of her three children.
CT native indicted on murder charges of three children
Student loan payments are set to resume next year, TikTok is pushing discounts, and CT has high...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Student loan payments to resume, TikTok discounts, CT has high credit card debt
Norwich school board to investigate personnel complaints
Norwich school board to investigate superintendent complaints