Two men flee from police on moped after threatening victim with firearm

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to the area of Wilcox Avenue for a report of a threatening with a firearm call Saturday night.

According to dispatch, the caller reported that there were multiple males wearing masks outside of the house with firearms.

The caller said the suspects identified as Adrian Cardona, 25, and Joshua Ayala, 31, pointed a handgun at her son and threatened to kill him.

When police arrived, the Cardona and Ayala were startled at the presence of the police and jumped onto a moped.

They led the police on a brief pursuit until they were no longer able to operate the moped.

The men jumped off the moped and fled on foot. Officers were quickly able to apprehend one suspect while the other quickly disappeared.

Cardona was found to be in the possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotics as well as discovering he was a Parole Absconder. He was charged with the following:

Breach of peace Second Degree

Interfering

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating a Motor Vehicle w/ Suspended License

Bond: Held for Parole

With the assistance of a Berlin Police K9 team, the path of the second feeling suspect was traveled. Officers recovered a loaded handgun and a hat.

The team continued to track for the suspect and ultimately located Ayala as he was hiding from police.

Ayala was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia as well as several packets of fentanyl. He was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Threatening First degree

Interfering

Breach of Peace Second Degree

Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell

Possession of Narcotics WITS 1500′ of school

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating Motor Driven Cycle w/o LicenseBond: $100,000

