UConn Huskies lose third game in a row against FIU

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A few struggles lie ahead for the UConn Huskies after losing for the third straight time on Saturday against FIU 24-17.

Saturday and the previous week against Georgia State, UConn fell behind by several touchdowns and sometimes it’s too hard for even the best teams to climb out.

The problems were noticeable early to see as the UConn offense was ineffective, while the defense couldn’t contain FIU Freshman QB Keyon Jenkins who connected on 2 Long 2nd quarter TD tosses to make it 24-3 FIU at the break.

“We are killing ourselves right now our offense is not anywhere close to where it needs to be to win football games,” said Jim Mora, UConn Head Coach.

UConn played a much better second half, scoring twice while shutting out the FIU attack so it’s a move in the right direction.

The team is still way off course, and there’s no denying improvement must come quickly to save the season.

“Overall, we got to play better, and I’ve get to play better ball to be honest,” said TaQuan Roberson. “We got the group of guys in the locker-room to go out there and be a really good team; we’ve just got to go out and execute on Saturdays.”

While the team works toward earning success, the crowd needs to come back to the Rent as attendance barely reached 20 thousand.

Coach Mora vowed to give fans something to cheer about, and the challenge is rather daunting.

Duke is coming to play and the Blue Devils are 3 and 0 and Ranked 18th in the Country.

“We’ve got to learn from today to adjust and we’ve got to put it into action because words don’t matter actions do,” said Mora.

