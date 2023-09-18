Westport resident followed home, has Aston Martin car stolen

WESTPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are saying a Westport resident was followed home and carjacked.

Police say they responded to a residence on Bayberry Lane today at 3:50 p.m. for a report of a burglary and carjacking.

The victim told police he had returned home when two suspects entered his garage.

The suspects assaulted and forcibly removed the victim from their blue Aston Martin.

“It is believed that the suspects arrived at the residence in a dark blue BMW, as this vehicle was seen fleeing with the stolen vehicle,” police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but declined medical attention.

The blue Aston Martin and dark blue BMW were reported to be last seen traveling north on Route 8.

Police believe the victim was targeted and followed back to their residence.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact us at (203)341-6080.

