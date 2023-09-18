Witnesses sought following deadly pedestrian strike

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they’re looking for witnesses of a deadly pedestrian strike in Stamford.

It happened in the area of exit 8 on Interstate 95 north on Sunday around 8:45 p.m.

According to troopers, a man had been walking across the northbound side of the highway from the southbound side.

A driver struck the man in the right lane of I-95 north.

The pedestrian was brought to Stamford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Trooper said they were awaiting the man’s identity from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone who witnessed what happened was asked to contact state police at 203-696-2500.

