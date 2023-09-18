UConn Sports
Witnesses sought following deadly pedestrian strike

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they’re looking for witnesses of a deadly pedestrian strike in Stamford.

It happened in the area of exit 8 on Interstate 95 north on Sunday around 8:45 p.m.

According to troopers, a man had been walking across the northbound side of the highway from the southbound side.

A driver struck the man in the right lane of I-95 north.

The pedestrian was brought to Stamford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Trooper said they were awaiting the man’s identity from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone who witnessed what happened was asked to contact state police at 203-696-2500.

