XL Sports Bar and Sportsbrook creates excitement during grand opening in Hartford

With 13 machines and 86 screens, it can accommodate around 300 people.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The XL Sports Bar and Sportsbook grand opening came just in time for football season.

Gov. Lamont was present to officially open the doors at the 1 Civic Center Plaza in Hartford. It’s open 7 days a week, opening at 11am, and closing time fluctuating depending on when the games end.

Those with the Connecticut Lottery said that when sports betting came to CT having a location in Hartford was important.

“Being focused in the downtown area and being a wonderful addition to this property really is a special moment for us,” said Greg Smith, President of CT Lottery Corporation.

“This is the best sports bar in Hartford, it has to stand on its own and be a great place where people can watch games,” said Andrew Walter, Director of Legal Business Affairs for Sports Betting. “Any game they want to, grab something to eat or drink and if they want to play the retail sports bet through us, we can do that.”

