UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

1 dead in Norwich house fire

A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire on Central Avenue in Norwich the...
A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire on Central Avenue in Norwich the morning of Sept. 19.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a house fire in Norwich on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the the home on Central Avenue around 7:50 a.m.

They said they arrived on the scene within three minutes of receiving the call.

The man was found on the second floor.

The home included two apartments, one of the first floor and one on the second. A business was also said to be on the first floor.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help people who were forced out by the fire.

There’s no word word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Westport carjacking - Westport police - WFSB
Westport resident followed home, has Aston Martin carjacked
Lindsay Clancy
CT native indicted on murder charges of three children
Tuesday futurecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: The rain is over for now! From soggy to bright and beautiful!
Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 on Espionage charges while on a trip to Iran.
CT resident among prisoners released by Iran

Latest News

Mosquito
EEE, West Nile virus detected in more Connecticut cities, towns
Family Grocery in Hamden - WFSB
Man shot in neck, cheek in Hamden
Newington police file photo.
Serious 2-vehicle crash closes busy intersection in Newington
WalletHub released its report on the States Most Affected by Student Loan Payments Moratorium...
CT among the states most impacted by the end of the student loan moratorium