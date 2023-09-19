1 dead in Norwich house fire

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a house fire in Norwich on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the the home on Central Avenue around 7:50 a.m.

They said they arrived on the scene within three minutes of receiving the call.

The man was found on the second floor.

The home included two apartments, one of the first floor and one on the second. A business was also said to be on the first floor.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help people who were forced out by the fire.

There’s no word word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.