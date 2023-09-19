UConn Sports
2 arrested, after another fight breaks out at Big E opening weekend

Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.

It took about a dozen West Springfield officers to stop the fight that broke out here Sunday night with the whole ordeal ending with two people in handcuffs.

A video is show of the dramatic and hectic scene around 10: 30 p.m. on Sunday night.

West Springfield Police told us a fight erupted involving several people, when police got there, they saw a man, later identified as Nasiah Figueroa, repeatedly punching another man.

After police attempted to restrain the 20-year-old, he can be seen kicking a man in the face, injuring his nose.

In the end, West Springfield Police arrested and charged Figueroa with disorderly conduct and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police told us Francesca Lopez was also involved in the ordeal, the 20-year-old charged with resisting arrest and trespass after they said she refused to leave the fairgrounds and also made several attempts to get closer to Figueroa after the fight was over.

This isn’t the first violent event to break out here at the Big E this year, on the fair’s opening day, a different brawl took place.

Now, with two fights happening within the fair’s first weekend, Big E officials along with the local police department are revamping security protocols.

According to the West Springfield Police Department:

“Extra patrols will be added inside the Big E, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County Sheriff’s office. We will also be getting mutual aid assistance from several western Mass. police agencies offering their K-9 services.”

Given the recent uptick of violence finding its way on social media, police suggested all this may be a result of people trying to become Tik Tok famous.

