24-year old driving a motorcycle blocks police responding to accident

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested and charged after blocking a police car responding to an accident caused by a street takeover.

A street takeover with approximately 300 dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles drove through Milford causing many traffic delays and violations. A

The woman has been identified as Nashaly Vega-Vega, 24, of New Haven.

Vega-Vega was initially observed traveling west on the Boston Post Road going through red lights and crossing traffic lanes without signaling.

During this, Milford Police were attempting to respond to a motor vehicle evading accident caused by a member of this large group.

She stopped her motorcycle in front of the police car operating as an emergency vehicle and directed other riders around her car so the police car could not get to the scene of the accident.

On September 17, Vega-Vega turned herself in for the active arrest warrant issued by Milford Superior Court.

Vega-Vega was arrested and charged with the following:

Reckless Driving

Illegal Obstruction of an Emergency Vehicle

Improper Mirrors

Improper Signal (6 Counts)

Failure to Drive Right (2 Counts)

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Signal (2 Counts)

She was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on October 17.

This is the second arrest made for this street takeover incident.

