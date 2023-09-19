UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.(KULR, fsis.usda.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Food Group, LLC is warning about possible E. coli contamination in 58,000 pounds of its ground beef.

Consumers best know the company’s product as Green Bay Dressed Beef.

The recall comes after a sample batch of beef tested positive for E. coli.

The raw ground beef items were produced on Aug. 14 and shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

Consumers are encouraged to look at the USDA mark of inspection for establishment number 18076. They include beef fine ground 81/19, beef halal fine ground 73/27 and beef fine ground 73/27.

According to the Department of Agriculture, there have not been any reports of illness related to anyone eating the recalled products.

Federal officials say consumers should return the products to the place where they were purchased or throw them out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Westport carjacking - Westport police - WFSB
Westport resident followed home, has Aston Martin carjacked
Lindsay Clancy
CT native indicted on murder charges of three children
Tuesday futurecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A gorgeous stretch of weather begins today
Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 on Espionage charges while on a trip to Iran.
CT resident among prisoners released by Iran

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Canada’s Parliament about allegations linking...
Modi government expels a Canadian diplomat after Trudeau says India was involved in Sikh’s killing
Tuesday futurecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A gorgeous stretch of weather begins today
FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock...
Disney pouring $60 billion into theme parks, cruises over the next 10 years
A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire on Central Avenue in Norwich the...
1 dead in Norwich house fire
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW gives Friday deadline for progress in talks and dismisses Trump plans to speak with auto workers