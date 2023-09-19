UConn Sports
Amazon hires 5,000 Employees in Connecticut to help deliver great holiday experiences

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location, Oct. 1, 2020, in Dedham, Mass. Amazon announced at a conference for delivery firms on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, that it will invest $440 million over the next year to increase pay rates for drivers. It did not disclose how much the bump will be, but said it expects U.S. drivers to earn an average of $20.50 per hour.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Amazon announced that it is hiring 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, and 5800 of those will be in Connecticut.

There will be several roles available to applicants including positions from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. All backgrounds and experience are considered from applications sent in.

Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $20.50 per hour for those roles, and up to $28 depending on location. Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one.”

This week, Amazon also shared its latest investment and economic impact data for Connecticut from its 2023 Economic Impact Report provided by Keystone Strategy, a third-party consultancy.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $7.2 billion in Connecticut, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and has created more than 15,000 direct jobs.

These investments support an additional 13,300 indirect jobs across the state, in fields like construction and professional services, and have contributed more than $6.5 billion to the Connecticut GDP, on top of the company’s direct investments.

“We’re proud to see how our investments are able to unlock new economic opportunity for millions of people across the U.S.,” said Holly Sullivan, vice president of Worldwide Economic Development at Amazon. “We’re providing jobs with competitive pay and great benefits, including free upskilling opportunities. We see every day how our investments have positive downstream effects for so many local economies, from big cities to small towns. Whether it’s at a fulfillment center, delivery station, corporate office, or retail store, every job created is an example of Amazon’s economic engine at work.”

Employees looking to join Amazon for the first time or to come back as a rehire will also receive improved on-the-job safety training.

This year, Amazon has enhanced our real-life, job-applicable safety training, along with developing an enhanced Powered Industrial Trucks (PIT) Training curriculum, designed specifically to boost knowledge retention and to prioritize personal and site safety.

Amazon has opened over 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations, and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. this year, resulting in hundreds or thousands of new job opportunities per site, depending on the size and location.

Amazon provides career advancement opportunities, anytime access to earned pay access, health, vision, and dental insurance from the first day on the job; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks of paid pregnancy/parental leave for birth parents (6 weeks for eligible supporting parents); and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free benefit offering mental health and financial services and support for employees, their families, and their households.

