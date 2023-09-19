DEEP officials say fall foliage is right on schedule

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - New England fall foliage is one of the most beautiful times of year and thankfully Connecticut is on schedule for scenic change.

According to CT DEEP officials, there may even be some colors popping earlier. The arrival of fall colors could specifically in areas trees that were stressed over the summer with excessive rain.

A map according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection from September 21 to September 25 shows the possibility of color in the NE and NW hills.

This map shows from this Thursday to next Monday an expected slight pop of color up there.

Then, peak season is expected for the northern half of the state to start around Columbus Day weekend October 9 to 15; this will continue to slowly drift down.

By late October, most of the state will be at peak with the northernmost colors past peak in the NW and NE hills.

DEEP also says Connecticut is one of the best places in New England to go leaf peeping primarily because of the large variety of trees.

In one acre, it’s possible to have 15 different species of trees and that means possibly more of a spectrum of color also cooler nights.

This week is coming up in the 40s which could lead to more vibrant colors.

After talking to DEEP officials, they do think it’s going to be a good year stating that it’s better to have a wet summer than a dry summer for color vibrancy.

According to CT DEEP officials, there may even be some colors popping earlier.

Will Hochholzer, Program Supervisor at DEEP, said it’s an exciting time of year.

“It’s a great time in New England everyone loves to be out looking at the leaves, everyone wants to be out and about and we have some great information on the website on hiking routes and maps so people can get out and explore and let’s hope for some drier weather to extend this season that we all look forward to,” said Hochholzer.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.