Eversource announces new Low-Income Discount Rate

Eversource
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A new Low-Income Discount Rate will be available for Eversource financial hardship customers in Connecticut beginning in December 2023.

Depending on their household income, eligible customers will receive 10% or 50% off their electric bills per month. 

“We know how challenging high energy costs can be and we want to help customers to afford their energy bill, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Eversource Vice President of Customer Operations Jess Cain. “This new low-income discount rate coupled with our other programs and assistance that are available can really help make a difference for lower income customers and their families.”

Verified financial hardship customers are eligible for a 10% discount on their total monthly electric bill. Customers with an annual household income at or below 160% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines can qualify for the 50% discount rate.

Customers can check if their income meets that criteria at Eversource.com/billhelp or call directly at 800-286-2828.

To verify eligibility, customers must submit receipt of a public assistance benefit for at least one household member or proof of income for all household members over 18, such as an unemployment or social security benefit letter, current pay stubs or if self-employed, the most recent 1099 Form.

Customers can visit Eversource.com or call the energy company at 800-286-2828 to submit the necessary documents.

Eversource customers enrolled in the Low-Income Discount Rate can still take advantage of other assistance programs:

  • The Matching Payment Program can lower the amount customers owe on energy bills. For every dollar they pay and every dollar they receive from the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program, we will subtract a dollar from the amount owed.
  • The New Start program forgives overdue balances if monthly budget payments are made on time.
  • Medical Protection Plan protects from disconnections for residential customers who have a household member with a certified serious or life-threatening illness.
  • Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) provides assistance for winter heating costs for thousands of Connecticut homeowners and renters who meet state income guidelines.
  • Operation Fuel offers emergency energy assistance for heating expenses for qualified households.

The energy company also encourages all customers, regardless of income, to take advantage of its other payment options and energy efficiency solutions that can help them manage their energy usage year-round. More information on the company’s national-leading energy efficiency programs is available at Eversource.com.

