UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Firefighters respond to a call of carbon monoxide poisoning at home

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stratford Firefighters received a call for carbon monoxide poisoning with symptoms in the area of Warner Hill Road Monday evening.

Firefighters found one unresponsive person and immediately began CPR but were unsuccessful in reviving him. 

Another person was being treated, But their condition is unclear at this time.

Firefighters reported that their carbon monoxide alarms were going off when they entered the home. 

The fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Clancy
CT native indicted on murder charges of three children
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Westport carjacking - Westport police - WFSB
Westport resident followed home, has Aston Martin carjacked
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Sept. 18. Here's the 7 p.m. weather.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for a renewed flood risk this evening
Truck crash into St. John's under investigation
Pickup truck driver dies after crashing into SUV, Waterbury church

Latest News

Norwich school board to investigate personnel complaints
Norwich school board places superintendent on administrative leave following survey on school environment
Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 on Espionage charges while on a trip to Iran.
CT resident among prisoners released by Iran
The man was reportedly coaxing the women into performing sexual acts.
Man exposes himself to women at Enfield Square
Christine Medley, 47, and Clive Samuels, 46, were arrested for Breach of Peace, Carrying a...
Neighbor’s dispute over car blocking a driveway, machete and broom involved