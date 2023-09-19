Firefighters respond to a call of carbon monoxide poisoning at home

STARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stratford Firefighters received a call for carbon monoxide poisoning with symptoms in the area of Warner Hill Road Monday evening.

Firefighters found one unresponsive person and immediately began CPR but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

Another person was being treated, But their condition is unclear at this time.

Firefighters reported that their carbon monoxide alarms were going off when they entered the home.

The fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause.

