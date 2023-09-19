UConn Sports
Gaylord Hospital sponsors Bass Fishing Tournament for military veterans

Fishing generic
Fishing generic(Bass Pro Shops / YouTube)
By Marc Robbins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - For the 11 years, Gaylord Hospital has sponsored a Bass Fishing Tournament for Military Veterans.

Twenty-five veterans and their boat captains looked for the right spot to catch “the big one” on Lake Congomond.

Boat Captain, Tommy Marzano said, “I do it for all the vets. I meet great people and get them out on the water. I really enjoy it.”

It’s not only a bonding experience for each pair but also the Vets delve into the excitement of reeling one in.

“I’ve been only doing it for 2-3 years, but I’ll tell you what I’m hooked,” said John Vacca, Army Veteran. “This is an event I really look forward to.”

Many looked forward to the peaceful and scenic environment, but they also walked away with new friendships and a new kind of competition.

“I’ve been doing this for 2-3 years now. I’ve met some wonderful people,” said Jim Tarzia, Boat Captain. “It’s all about giving back. I mean if it wasn’t for these guys, I don’t know where our country would be right now.”

Gaylord and the Major Steven Roy Andrews Fishing Outreach program combine to host this tournament.

This event was spawned the hospital’s other sports day program.

“I’m part of Connecticut Bass Nation, so I got all of my buddies involved, Jimmy and Tommy and all the guys and got them to donate their time and boats,” said Joe “Sarge” Kowalski from Major Steven Roy Andrews Fishing Outreach. “I said let’s do a separate day of fishing.”

For everyone involved, this event brought a new way to enjoy their time and friendly competition.

