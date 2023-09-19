UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

GREAT KIDS: Glastonbury girl starts a business, helps others to do the same

Iris Parker is a Great Kid with the mindset of an entrepreneur.
By Wendell Edwards
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 9-year-old girl from Glastonbury who started her own business is leading the way to help other children do the same.

Iris Parker is a Great Kid with the mindset of an entrepreneur.

It was at the age of 7 that Iris said she decided she needed to start her own business, specifically making and selling bracelets.

“Because I like making bracelets for my family and then I started to make bracelets for other people. So, I decided to make a website,” Iris said.

Her website and her business both derived from her own name.

“I’m named after a flower,” Iris said. “Since I’m going to keep on doing this and I’m going to keep on growing, make the name ‘Bloom with Iris.’”

She admitted that it is a lot of work. She crafts bracelets nearly every day.

That’s why she decided to help other kid entrepreneurs.

This month, she organized a kid fair at the Buckland Hills Mall in front of what used to be the Sears store.

She and other kids set up tables to promote and sell their creations.

Her mom said they had to drive out town to such an event, some 2 hours away. That’s why Iris said she wanted one closer to home.

“She sold a lot of bracelets. She made a lot of money,” said Myra Parker, Iris’s mother. “We are just trying to bring here in Hartford to give other kids the opportunity.”

Iris said she loves having a business, but helping people is what she likes the most.

That was a lesson learned from her parents.

“She taught me to help others, and make sure they get what they want,” Iris said.

She’s a young entrepreneur already hard at work creating a path so others can bloom right along with her.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make an arrest in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday Sept. 19. Here is the 4 p.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: A dry & comfortable stretch that likely ends over the weekend
Lindsay Clancy
CT native indicted on murder charges of three children
Fernandita Aquino-Almonte of South Windsor was arrested for causing a crash that involved a...
Woman faces charges following tractor trailer crash the closed I-91 in Rocky Hill for hours

Latest News

FAMILY FRIDAY: Early taste of fall with Cider Saturdays, pumpkin festivals & more
Family Friday: Early taste of fall with Cider Saturdays, pumpkin festivals & more
GREAT KIDS: 9-year-old gymnast backflips for backpacks
GREAT KIDS: 9-year-old gymnast backflips for backpacks
GREAT KIDS: 9-year-old gymnast backflips for backpacks
GREAT KIDS: 9-year-old gymnast backflips for backpacks
GREAT KIDS: Child raises money through love of cars
GREAT KIDS: 6-year-old car enthusiast gives back on her birthday