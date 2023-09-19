UConn Sports
Hartford attempts new approach toward better mental health resources

The city is partnering with the app Headspace to guide people on how to live more mindfully each day.
By Ayah Galal
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There has been an increase in mental health challenges in the wake of the pandemic.

The city of Hartford is trying a new approach to help residents in the city gain access to better mental health resources.

The city is partnering with the app Headspace to guide people on how to live more mindfully each day.

Hartford residents can get a free subscription and access to everything from video exercises to guided meditations.

Dr. Wizdom Powell, a chief purpose officer for headspace, says more people need access to mental health resources than ever.

“There’s a fierce urgency for initiatives like this one to really do something innovative and bold to move the needle on this crisis,” said Powell. “Many more people are reporting anxiety and depression, young people.”

He says this initiative will make access to mental health resources more equitable.

“Heath disparities or inequities exist, and they’re preventable challenges,” said Powell.

City workers and Hartford public schools’ staff will also be able to use the subscription.

Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, superintendent of Hartford public schools, says this initiative will benefit staff and students alike.

“It validates the research and the best practice as to how to create places and spaces that support young students, their families, and our educators,” said Torres-Rodriguez.

The goal is to help Hartford heal and promote a healthier city.

“We haven’t really seen an initiative like this anywhere in the state or anywhere in the country. This is a ground-breaking partnership, it’s a public private partnership. It’s a multiple year partnership,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The app will also map out places in Hartford where people can go to feel more calm and mindful.

You can sign up to get their free membership here.

