Lake Compounce gets into the Halloween spirit with Sinister Circus, swamp monsters, and labyrinth

The amusement park will soon be kicking off six consecutive weekends of haunts and horrors for the Halloween season.

Starting Sept. 23, the park will be open on weekends featuring its regular lineup of rides and concessions by daylight, but a theme of relentless terror at night.

“This year we wanted to take what we were doing for Phantom Fall Fest and ramp it up, re-engineer it for to increase the fear factor,” said Doug Hemphill, the park’s new general manager. “We’ve re-engineered fog, lights and effects, we’ve added some 3D effects. And we’ve engaged about 50% more ‘scare actors.’ So you’ll see more characters and more ghouls out.”

As at haunted houses and haunted mazes across the country, the designers of Lake Compounce’s Halloween festival work each year to add a little more gore, a few extra startles and frights.

Hemphill said the consistent feedback from visitors each year is make the experience even scarier.

For those who aren’t aficionados of horror, the park will have nearly all of its regular rides operating through Phantom Fall Fest.

And since the “scare zones” are extended sections of the regular walkways, Lake Compounce also offers a “no boo” necklace.

Visitors can wear one of those necklaces if they want to talk through the park without any Halloween interactions; the badge is a signal to the haunted characters to skip interacting with that guest.

“If you’re a scaredy-cat like me, that indicates ‘please don’t scare me. I still want to be here and enjoy it, but please don’t pop up at me or scare me,’ " Marketing Director Meg Forno said.

Otherwise, the scare zones like Monster Hunters and Witches Revenge will have plenty of frights, according to the park.

“In addition to the four mazes, we are taking midway spaces to create scare zones. So you won’t have to come into a house to get a feel for what we’re offering. There will be four zones around the park where you can experience it with a little bit of the fear, but not dialed up as much as in the houses,” Hemphill said. “It’s so you can get into this Halloween ambience if you’re out in the park itself.”

The “Sinister Circus,” for instance, will be set up as a bar with evil clowns serving drinks. A section of Main Street, the park’s main midway, has been turned into “Deadsville,” where zombies roam.

The four main haunted houses are lengthy, themed mazes with characters in costumes and makeup stationed along the route. In addition to The Root of All Evil, Spirits of the Swamp and MediEvil, there will be the most ambitious house: Alice in Wonderland.

“Prepare to descend into a terrifying, three-dimensional rabbit hole, where the evil inhabitants of this twisted Wonderland await to shock, awe, and challenge your every step,” says the park’s brochure.

Visitors to that attraction will be given 3-D glasses, and Hemphill said the experience will be unlike anything that the park has offered before.

For the first two weeks, the park will be open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m., and will add Fridays nights after that.

The full schedule is at lakecompounce.com/discover-the-park/Phantom-Fall-Fest/admission. Admission covers rides as well as the Halloween entertainment.

