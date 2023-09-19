UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man accused of killing neighbor who was trimming trees near his property line

The suspect told detectives he was afraid of the victim because he had spent time in jail. (WFTV, VOLUSIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WFTV Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) - A Florida man is in jail after he allegedly shot and killed a neighbor who was trimming trees near his property line. Authorities say it happened in front of the victim’s 8-year-old son.

Edward Druzolowski, 78, surrendered to deputies without issue Sunday, shortly after he told dispatchers he shot his neighbor, 42-year-old Brian Ford, for trimming trees on his property.

“I was pointing a gun at him and trying to get him off my property. Then, he kept walking towards me, really close, so I shot him,” said Druzolowski in the 911 call.

Part of the 911 call also picked up a conversation with Druzolowksi’s wife. The dispatcher asked her where the gun was.

“My husband has it in his hand… I think he meant to scare him, and he hit him,” said the suspect’s wife in the call.

Druzolowski told detectives he was afraid of Ford because he had spent time in jail, but Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says that doesn’t excuse his actions.

“You just can’t walk around shooting people because they step foot on your property. That’s why we have the police. You have to be reasonable in your approach,” Chitwood said.

The sheriff adds that the alleged incident unfolded in front of Ford’s 8-year-old son.

“He watched his father die in front of him and get shot, and obviously, he’s really gonna be a witness in this case as to what happened,” Chitwood said.

Druzolowski is charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

The sheriff says there were no prior reports filed or issues between the two property owners.

Copyright 2023 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Westport carjacking - Westport police - WFSB
Westport resident followed home, has Aston Martin carjacked
Lindsay Clancy
CT native indicted on murder charges of three children
Technical Discussion: From soggy to bright and beautiful!
Technical Discussion: From soggy to bright and beautiful!
Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 on Espionage charges while on a trip to Iran.
CT resident among prisoners released by Iran

Latest News

GRAPHIC: A trial is underway for three officers charged in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis....
GRAPHIC: Jury selection starts in trial of 3 officers in Manuel Ellis' death
The suspect told detectives he was afraid of the victim because he had spent time in jail....
Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting neighbor in front of son
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Canada’s Parliament about allegations linking...
India expels senior Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat row over alleged Indian role in Sikh’s killing
Inflation continues to ease, if more slowly than most Americans would like, while growth...
Consumer Watch: Fed Reserve expected to pause interest rate hikes