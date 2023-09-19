Man exposes himself to women at Enfield Square

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The Enfield Police Department is looking for any assistance that can help identify the pictured individual.

Many callers reported the man on Monday for exposing himself to females and coaxing them into performing sexual acts at the Enfield Square.

Officers arrived and confirmed the male had left the area.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-763-6400 ext. 1445.

