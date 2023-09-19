UConn Sports
Mosquitos trapped in Meriden test positive for West Nile virus

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitos trapped earlier this month in Meriden tested positive for the West Nile virus, city health officials confirmed.

The city said the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in Meriden trapped the mosquitos in Falcon Park on Sept. 7.

“With the significant amount of rain we have had over the past 24 hours, please dump any standing water around your home,” said Lea Crown, director of Health and Human Services. “Also, make sure your door and window screens are in good repair, cover bare skin and use insect repellent when outside, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”

While most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms, about one in five people develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

The CAES said some people over the age of 60 and those with certain medical conditions can develop a more severe illness that can affect the central nervous system, such as encephalitis or meningitis. Anyone who experiences anything like that should call their doctor.

In Connecticut, there have been two human cases of West Nile virus.

The threat of virus-carrying mosquitos will continue until the first hard frost.

