Multiple fire crews respond to well-involved vehicle fire in Southington

FILE: Generic fire photo
FILE: Generic fire photo(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Southington Fire Department units were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire next to a garage in the area of Kathryn Lane.

When fire crews arrived on scene, a well involved vehicle fire was found with extension to the building.

They requested a working fire protocol, bringing mutual aid units from Meriden and Bristol to the scene and New Britain, Plainville, and Cheshire for town coverage.

Other crews arrived to attack the fire and conducted suppression, rapid intervention standby, and overhaul operations.

SFD and the Mutual Aid Companies worked together to complete extinguishment and overhaul of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.

