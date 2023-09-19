No. 18 Duke looms with UConn trying to come out of 0-3 hole

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn’s head football coach is reminding fans that last year’s team also got off to a horrible start.

Coach Jim Mora held a media availability on Tuesday morning, during which he said last season’s team had time to turn things around.

That team finished with six wins and a bowl bid.

That must be the mind set when a team is 0-3, and it has a top 20 undefeated football team coming to town on Saturday. No. 18 Duke is undefeated.

Mora said he was frustrated after last Saturday’s loss to Florida International. He didn’t see a whole lot he liked.

That changed upon further review.

“I like the way our defense came out with more effort, more attitude,” Mora said. “We have to figure out how to start the games like that and not put ourselves in such a big hole.”

Whatever the fix, is the Huskies better figure it out.

When the Blue Devils come to East Hartford on Saturday, they’ll be trying to prove their record and ranking are no fluke.

