Rally scheduled to protest teacher’s alleged use of racial slur

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An uproar continues in West Hartford after a teacher allegedly used racial slurs in front of students.

Community members said the 8th-grade teacher should be removed from her job.

A local Black Lives Matter chapter planned a rally on Tuesday evening outside the Town Hall.

Earlier this month, an 8th-grade student at Sedgwick Middle School told his mother that a teacher had used racial slurs during a conversation in class.

The teacher was removed from the classroom shortly after the incident was reported, the superintendent said.

West Hartford Public Schools superintendent Paul Vicinus released a statement.

“I want to make it unequivocally clear that derogatory language, racial slurs, and hate speech have no place in our schools and work against our mission to develop a sense of community and belonging,” Vicinus said.

As an investigation continues, community members called for more action.

The rally was scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Board of Education continues to investigate the incident.

