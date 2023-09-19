UConn Sports
Serious 2-vehicle crash closes busy intersection in Newington

Newington police file photo.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police said a serious two-vehicle crash closed a portion of Route 175 in Newington on Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened at Cedar Street and Willard Avenue.

Multiple injuries were reported.

Police and emergency medical personnel were said to be on scene.

They warned drivers to expect significant traffic delays.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

