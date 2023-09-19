Serious 2-vehicle crash closes busy intersection in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police said a serious two-vehicle crash closed a portion of Route 175 in Newington on Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened at Cedar Street and Willard Avenue.

Multiple injuries were reported.

Police and emergency medical personnel were said to be on scene.

They warned drivers to expect significant traffic delays.

