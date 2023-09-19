UConn Sports
Two hate crime incidents under investigation in Bristol

Bristol police (file).
(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol said they’re looking into two hate crime incidents.

They said the first one was posted to the “Bristol Talks” Facebook group and may have occurred over the weekend.

It consisted of a racial slur written in chalk along the sidewalk in Rockwell Park, police said.

The second incident was discovered Monday and included swastikas spraypainted on a “no smoking” sign by the Felice Road entrance to Northeast Middle School. Whoever did it also put the swastikas on a stop sign located at Deer Park and Shagbark roads.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance with providing any information that may lead to the identification of the suspect or suspects responsible for these crimes,” police said in a statement. “We are asking for anyone who may have cameras in the area to review and report suspicious activity.”

The Bristol Police Department said it will vigorously investigate any crimes of hate and racism using all possible investigative tools and resources.

“We will work with our state and federal law enforcement partners to find those responsible,” it said.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked contact Bristol detectives at 860-314-4569. They can also leave anonymous tips at 860-585-8477 (TIPS) or email BPDcrimewatch@bristolct.gov.

