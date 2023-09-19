UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game

Pulaski Co. football community mourns sudden passing of one of their own
By Grason Passmore and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 34-year-old youth football coach in Kentucky died after suffering a medical emergency during a round of games over the weekend.

Family and friends said their goodbyes to the beloved coach Monday night.

Michael Kean’s love for coaching fell just behind his love for his wife, their four children and his faith.

“While coaching his son’s Peewee football game Saturday, he collapsed on the field,” a GoFundMe created by Kristyn Russell said. “He ended up suffering a massive heart attack.”

Cara Spears and Laura Wesley’s husbands coached with Kean for years. They joined the dozens grieving the loss of ‘Coach Michael’ Monday night.

“My husband said there was not another coach who could motivate, encourage and inspire kids like Coach Michael could,” Spears said.

Those who knew him said Kean had the unique ability to bring out the best in every kid he worked with. They said that skill carried over to every neighbor, friend and loved one of his, as well.

“We’ll never fill the void Coach Michael has left. We’ll have to teach our boys how to go on and strive to do what Coach Michael would want,” Spears said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Westport carjacking - Westport police - WFSB
Westport resident followed home, has Aston Martin carjacked
Lindsay Clancy
CT native indicted on murder charges of three children
Tuesday futurecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A gorgeous stretch of weather begins today
Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 on Espionage charges while on a trip to Iran.
CT resident among prisoners released by Iran

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Canada’s Parliament about allegations linking...
Modi government expels a Canadian diplomat after Trudeau says India was involved in Sikh’s killing
Tuesday futurecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A gorgeous stretch of weather begins today
FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock...
Disney pouring $60 billion into theme parks, cruises over the next 10 years
A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire on Central Avenue in Norwich the...
1 dead in Norwich house fire
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW gives Friday deadline for progress in talks and dismisses Trump plans to speak with auto workers