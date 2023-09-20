UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

16-year-old suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing

(Storyblocks)
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At 16-years-old Sadie Kardar had a medical emergency that nearly took her life.

Her parents were 5 hours away in Long Island when they received news their daughter went into septic shock.

“My eyes rolled back and I went into septic shock and from there I stayed in the ICU for 5 days,” said Sadie.

The cause of this incident was a tampon. Her mother couldn’t believe it.

“Sadie was very good about changing her tampon, but she was using a super absorbent tampon,” said Audrey Kardar, Sadie’s mom.

“I ended up at this hospital CT Children’s,” said Sadie.

The New York native was on a plane home from summer camp when it suddenly started having mechanical issues, but that time on land ended up being critical.

“When we had the emergency landing, me and one of my friends felt really nauseous, and she threw up so I thought it was completely normal when I threw up,” said Sadie. “I thought we were both just plane sick.”

Sadie’s symptoms quickly escalated during this time.

“I went pale, everyone was like are you okay. I couldn’t standup, I was on the ground throwing up.”

Due to the emergency landing, an ambulance and emergency crew were nearby.

The then 15-year-old said that time in the ambulance is a blur.

“I was trying to stay awake because I didn’t know what was happening to me, but I felt like I couldn’t,” said Sadie.

A doctor of Pediatric Emergency Medicine said Sepsis is caused when a body is reacting to an infection.

“It gets out of control and the body’s response is part of the problem,” said Matt Laurich, Physician Pediatric Emergency Medicine Dept.

Laurich said that some symptoms are clammy hands, inability to stand, looking blue,

And a rash.

Kardar said at camp she noticed a rash but due to the lack of education on Toxic Shock Syndrome, she thought nothing of it.

Now, she’s using her voice to make sure schools communicate about the risks of using an absorbent tampon.

“I just wish I had known what the symptoms were,” said Sadie. “I started a website called teachschoolsshock.com; it has my story on it and resources on it.”

After the incident, Sadie’s mother got a tattoo that reads 3-14. Sadie’s mother got a tattoo that reads 3-14.

That’s the number of the parents’ hotel room and Sadie’s hospital room. The re-occurring number sent them to google.

The bible verse Mathew 3-14 says Every good gift comes down from heaven to earth, it does not ascend from earth to heaven.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Fernandita Aquino-Almonte of South Windsor was arrested for causing a crash that involved a...
Woman faces charges following tractor trailer crash the closed I-91 in Rocky Hill for hours
A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire on Central Avenue in Norwich the...
1 dead in Norwich house fire
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Sept. 20. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch ends over the weekend
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game

Latest News

Military vets to be honored at Saturday’s UConn game
Mike Cavanaugh - UConn hockey
UConn hockey already hitting the ice in new arena
Mike Cavanaugh - UConn hockey
UConn hockey already hitting the ice
Mora with vet helmet - WFSB
Military vets to be honored at Saturday’s UConn game