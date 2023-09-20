Committee approves Nora Dannehy to serve on state’s Supreme Court

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont’s Supreme Court nominee has cleared a major hurdle.

Today the judiciary committee has approved Nora Dannehy to serve on the state’s highest court.

She still needs approval by the full legislature.

Dannehy was answered questions for several hours on Wednesday. This is a very important position.

Most of those on the judiciary committee feel she is a good candidate.

Dannehy fielded a lot of questions, everything from abortion to the Constitution.

Dannehy is a former federal prosecutor. She was Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney, the first woman to hold that office.

She is well known for successfully prosecuting former Governor John Rowland. Most recently she was a corporate lawyer.

Dannehy has faced some criticism for her sudden resignation while working for U.S. Attorney John Durham on the investigation into ties between Russia and former President Trump. Wednesday she said the courts should stay out of the political fray.

“If I had a view on an issue I would not be hesitant to voice that, defend it, maybe defend it again,” Dannehy said.

“What we are seeing is someone who is well educated, has the right temperament to be a justice on our supreme court and is showing she has a real command of the issues,” said Steve Stafstrom (D – Judiciary Committee Chair).

Dannehy is Lamont’s second pick. His first was Sandra Glover, who withdrew her nomination amid concerns over her commitment to upholding Connecticut’s strong reproductive rights laws.

Dannahy was asked what U.S. Supreme Court decisions she disagreed with. She said it was the Dobbs case which took away the constitutional right to an abortion.

At first, Republican Rep. Craig Fishbein thought resigning from the U.S. Attorney’s Office was a negative but is now more comfortable with her explanation. He still feels Dannehy lacks experience defending real people.

“Overall if you look at the whole panel of the Supreme Court I don’t think anybody has any experience working with people on the street, holding mom’s hand when they are losing their children or getting custody of their kids,” said Fishbein (R – Ranking Member Judiciary Committee.

This is not a done deal for Nora Dannehy. She must still be confirmed with a vote by the full general assembly. That will take place next Tuesday.

She does have support from this committee and legislative leaders.

