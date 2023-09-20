UConn Sports
Courses modified for this year’s Eversource Hartford Marathon races

The Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon is on Oct. 14, 2023.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The 30th running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon features some modifications to the event’s races.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation sought to remind runners on Wednesday of the course changes.

The marathon and half marathon races start in front of the state capitol building and finish under the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch near Bushnell Park.

This year, both courses will first run into West Hartford. They start at 8 a.m. Wheelchair athletes start at 7:55 a.m.

The 26.2 mile course goes over the Founder’s Bridge and along the East Hartford side of the river before hitting the rural and scenic town roads of South Windsor and then back into Hartford.

The 13.1 mile course will split from the marathon just after the 8 mile mark in Hartford to run along the river before heading back toward Bushnell Park.

The Charity 5K starts at 8:01 a.m. and features an updated course through downtown Hartford.

All races finish under the Arch with colorful mums lining the path.

The races were scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14.

More information on all of the races can be found on the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s website here.

