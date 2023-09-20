Dockworkers rally in New London to keep jobs local, within union

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Members of the International Longshoremen’s Association rallied Wednesday morning at the State Pier in New London over jurisdictional issues with wind farm developer Orsted.

“We are here together as a Union,” ILA 333 Member Jesse Gates of Baltimore, MD said. “As one. Black, white and green!”

These dockworkers are concerned their jobs are being given to non-Union members at places like the State Pier. That’s where Orsted is using the space to create an off-shore wind project, South Fork Wind Farm, which will provide energy to New York state.

For ILA 1411 (New London) crane operator Lewis Strother, it’s personal.

“My old man worked down here,” Strother said. “He told me I would never work down here because it’s too dangerous. The day he retired is the day I was hired.”

Hundreds of dockworkers from across the country participated. This was not a strike, but a “Day of Action.”

New London union workers say what’s happening in the Whaling City is best described as “Ground Zero.”

“New London and New Bedford are the first two ports that wind turbines are going to be shipped out of at this scale and put into service,” ILA 1411 Business Agent Peter Olsen said.

ILA 1411 has serviced New London since the 1930s.

“We’re going to push to get back into this port,” Strother said.

In a statement to Channel 3, Orsted said, “This is a jurisdictional dispute between two unions, and we remain hopeful that they can resolve the issue. South Fork Wind is putting more than 50 local union members across seven unions to work at State Pier, and that includes the local International Longshoremen’s Association that has led the offloading and loadout of offshore wind components for months, including the vessel that arrived this week. As always, our priorities are safety, maximizing roles for local workers, and keeping South Fork Wind’s schedule on-track. Offshore wind is a generational opportunity for union labor, and this new industry will create clean power and union jobs in Connecticut for decades to come.”

Gates says his area has not been affected by this yet, but he fears it will. That’s why he made the trip to Connecticut to rally.

“If we can stop this and nip it in the bud right here, it won’t happen,” Gates said.

All those who participated plan to be back at work Thursday.

